Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) (TSE:K) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of K stock opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.77. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Kinross Gold Co. (K.TO) Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

