KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €57.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.36. KION GROUP AG has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

