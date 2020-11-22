Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.82.

KSS opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

