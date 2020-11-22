Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,381,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHNG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

