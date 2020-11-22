Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 75 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $523.51 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.84 and a 200 day moving average of $448.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

