Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $425,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.