Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

