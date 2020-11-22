Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,949,735 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.54 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

