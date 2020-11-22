Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $55,644,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

NYSE:CVX opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

