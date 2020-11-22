Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $121.38 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

