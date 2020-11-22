Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,550,000 after buying an additional 881,752 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 145.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,043,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 618,932 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 114.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 935,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

