Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Separately, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000.

TSHA stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $27.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

