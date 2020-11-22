Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $121.38 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

