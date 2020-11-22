Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 10,532 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. 140166 upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

