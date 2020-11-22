Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 19,010 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.