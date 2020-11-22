Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 435 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

MO stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

