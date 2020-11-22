Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

SYY stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold 1,763,297 shares of company stock worth $127,561,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

