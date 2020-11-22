Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,207,000 after buying an additional 641,962 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average is $101.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.