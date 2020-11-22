Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $133,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,842 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $10,456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.24.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

