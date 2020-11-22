Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $836.56 million, a P/E ratio of 156.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 91.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

