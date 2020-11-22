Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 149,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

About Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic products for use in the field of bone regeneration in dental, spine, and general orthopedic indications worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

