Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.61.

LB opened at C$30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.93.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s payout ratio is 97.21%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

