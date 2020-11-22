Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $405.40

Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.40 and traded as low as $400.00. Leaf Clean Energy shares last traded at $400.00, with a volume of 109,901 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $520,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.06.

About Leaf Clean Energy (LON:LEAF)

Leaf Clean Energy Company is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in subordinated or mezzanine debt securities, growth capital, and in Series B through pre-IPO rounds. The firm does not participate in auction-base transactions. It seeks to invest in renewable energy projects and companies and in sustainable technology including clean energy companies and projects including activities such as the production of alternative fuels, renewable power generation, waste-to-energy, water, and the use of technologies to reduce the environmental impact of traditional energy The firm seeks to invest in clean energy projects that create environmental benefits through greenhouse gas emission reductions and generation and commercialization of carbon credits.

