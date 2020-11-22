Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $2,129,071. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $118.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

