Loews Co. (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 8th

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.
Loews has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE L opened at $42.41 on Friday. Loews has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.
