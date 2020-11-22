Loews Co. (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 8th

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Loews has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $42.41 on Friday. Loews has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

Several brokerages have commented on L. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

