Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce sales of $19.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.39 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $16.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $85.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.41 billion to $88.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.55 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securiti boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

LOW stock opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.