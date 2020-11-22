MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $563,156.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,446.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,624 shares of company stock worth $2,523,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 258.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

