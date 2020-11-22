Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.4%.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

