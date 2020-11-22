Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Lifted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,252,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International by 505.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 37.3% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 544,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of MAR opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

