MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.19% of MAXIMUS worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

