Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) versus RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Head to Head Comparison

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty 35.25% 10.48% 3.82%

95.5% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RPT Realty $234.09 million 2.56 $91.51 million $1.08 6.86

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maxus Realty Trust and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A RPT Realty 1 3 1 0 2.00

RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Maxus Realty Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was formed in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

