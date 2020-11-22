Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) vs. Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) and Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Stamford Industrial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering -2.67% -4.85% -2.72% Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A

31.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Stamford Industrial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $519.70 million 0.44 -$4.75 million $1.11 10.18 Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stamford Industrial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mayville Engineering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mayville Engineering and Stamford Industrial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Mayville Engineering’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Stamford Industrial Group.

Summary

Stamford Industrial Group beats Mayville Engineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

Stamford Industrial Group Company Profile

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

