McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MCFE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

