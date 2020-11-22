MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13).

MVP has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

MVP stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95. MediaValet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Company Profile

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

