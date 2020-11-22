Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,677.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $178,288.42 and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00486850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.89 or 0.01154910 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000074 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

