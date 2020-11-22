Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 237,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 86.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $814.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

