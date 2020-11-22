Michelle Keefe Sells 800 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,133.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

