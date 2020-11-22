MKM Partners Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

WMT stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 75,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

