Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Sells $115,526.37 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODN. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth $395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Model N by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 44.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

