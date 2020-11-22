Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells $125,156.19 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $147,967.56.

Model N stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth about $42,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 44.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

