Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.