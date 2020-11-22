Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (MTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:MTE opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Friday. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,526.50 ($19.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,459.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,305.92. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) Company Profile
