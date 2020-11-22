Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (MTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MTE opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Friday. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,526.50 ($19.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,459.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,305.92. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) Company Profile

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

