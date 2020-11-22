Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.01

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.01 and traded as high as $134.02. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 268,973 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 38.84 and a quick ratio of 38.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.31. The company has a market cap of $189.14 million and a PE ratio of 30.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

