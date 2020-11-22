Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

