MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.00 ($141.18).

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €91.20 ($107.29) on Wednesday. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a one year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of €93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.75. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

