MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; and Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners.

