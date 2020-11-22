MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

