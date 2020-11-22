MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of MOR stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.