NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.15. NantKwest shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 638,014 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $903.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.
About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
