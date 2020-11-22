NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.15. NantKwest shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 638,014 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $903.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NantKwest by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NantKwest by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

