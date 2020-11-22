National Bank Financial Boosts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $0.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 63,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.