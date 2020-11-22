National Bank Financial Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$60.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$66.04 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.05.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$63.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.7800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 64.16%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

